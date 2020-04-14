Leonardo T. Rivera
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weslaco - Heaven has gained another Angel. Our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. Leonardo T. Rivera, born on March 26, 1955, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. Preceded in death by his father: +Jesus Maria Rivera, mother: +Maria Tijerina Rivera both from Mercedes, half brother and half sisters: +Reynaldo Rivera from Alamo, +Micaela Guzman from Michigan and +Genoveva Perales from Indiana. Surviving him is his wife: Veronica Rivera from Weslaco, son: Leonardo Rivera Jr. from Raymondville; 2 daughters: April A. Rivera and Stephanie L. Rivera from Forest Grove, Oregon. Also surviving him are grandsons: Mason Alexander Rivera, Aiden Noel Rivera, Israel Sarahi Rivera and sister in law: Cynthia Rios from Weslaco. Brothers and sisters surviving him: half brother: Ove & Eugenia Rivera from Michigan: Jesus M. & Juanita Rivera Jr. from Michigan; Lorenzo & Isabel Rivera from Michigan; Seferino & Dalia Rivera from Mercedes; Delfina & Jose Villa from Edinburg; Marina Jimenez & Johnny DeLosSantos from Fort Worth; Alicia & Ricardo Casas from Mercedes; Criselda Hernandez from Harlingen; Olga & Oscar Anciso from Mercedes; Ruben & Rafaela Rivera from Weslaco; Raul & Charleen Rivera from Forest Grove, Oregon; Dora & Jesus Marquez from Mercedes; and Reyna & Alfonso Villarreal from Edinburg. He had numerous nephews & nieces and great nephews and nieces. Leonardo's family would like to thank Knapp Medical Center, all of the doctors and nurses and staff that tended to him. There will not be burial services, as cremation will take place under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Monitor from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved