Weslaco - Heaven has gained another Angel. Our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin. Leonardo T. Rivera, born on March 26, 1955, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. Preceded in death by his father: +Jesus Maria Rivera, mother: +Maria Tijerina Rivera both from Mercedes, half brother and half sisters: +Reynaldo Rivera from Alamo, +Micaela Guzman from Michigan and +Genoveva Perales from Indiana. Surviving him is his wife: Veronica Rivera from Weslaco, son: Leonardo Rivera Jr. from Raymondville; 2 daughters: April A. Rivera and Stephanie L. Rivera from Forest Grove, Oregon. Also surviving him are grandsons: Mason Alexander Rivera, Aiden Noel Rivera, Israel Sarahi Rivera and sister in law: Cynthia Rios from Weslaco. Brothers and sisters surviving him: half brother: Ove & Eugenia Rivera from Michigan: Jesus M. & Juanita Rivera Jr. from Michigan; Lorenzo & Isabel Rivera from Michigan; Seferino & Dalia Rivera from Mercedes; Delfina & Jose Villa from Edinburg; Marina Jimenez & Johnny DeLosSantos from Fort Worth; Alicia & Ricardo Casas from Mercedes; Criselda Hernandez from Harlingen; Olga & Oscar Anciso from Mercedes; Ruben & Rafaela Rivera from Weslaco; Raul & Charleen Rivera from Forest Grove, Oregon; Dora & Jesus Marquez from Mercedes; and Reyna & Alfonso Villarreal from Edinburg. He had numerous nephews & nieces and great nephews and nieces. Leonardo's family would like to thank Knapp Medical Center, all of the doctors and nurses and staff that tended to him. There will not be burial services, as cremation will take place under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.