Leonel and Agapita Jimenez
1927 - 2020
Edinburg, TX. - True Love to the End

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved and devoted parents Leonel and Agapita Jimenez.

Leonel (93) was born on January 11, 1927 in Los Ebanos, TX. He was the son of Roman and Paula Jimenez, whom had 11 other children. He is survived by 2 sisters, Guadalupe Jimenez and Maria E. Oranday of Pilot Point, Texas. Agapita (95) was born on March 24, 1925 in Garciasville, TX. She was the daughter of Julian and Marcela Farias, who preceded her in death along with her brothers and sisters.

Their love story began in September 1959, and they were happily married for over 61 years.

Leonel was a devout Catholic and family man who always put God and his wife first, he could walk into any room and strike up a conversation with anybody on just about anything. He was a hardworking family man and often worked 2 jobs much of his life to provide for his family. He retired from UT Pan Am in 2003 after 30 years of service as a shift custodial manager. Leonel was very proud to have maintained the office of the president of the university his last few years before retirement.

Agapita was a dedicated mother first and foremost, with a laugh that was contagious for all those that were around her. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and smile. She made friends everywhere she went, especially at the nursing home where she was known as the "Social Butterfly" and was crowed as "Valentine Sweetheart Queen" twice within her stay at the facility. She loved music, doing crossword puzzles, playing bingo, calling people on the phone to chat, but most importantly she loved to dance and listen to mariachis.

They are survived by their beloved children Xavier (Julia), Jaime (Olga), Joel, Jasper (Jim), Joseph (John), Jorge (Michelle), 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. They are also survived by many nephews and nieces, a huge extended family, and many friends who loved them dearly.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Dr. Jaime Rueda for the love and compassion they showed our parents these last few years.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mass with limited seating will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 215 N. 16th Ave. Edinburg Texas on Friday, July 24th. The graveside services will be held at Valverde Memorial Gardens in Donna, Texas, 6200 Valverde Rd, Donna, Texas at 2:00pm. Masks and Social distancing will be required.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Valverde Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Jaime and Olga, and all your family, you are all in my prayers my God's angels surround you and all your loved ones and comfort you all in your time of grief. My heart hurts for you. I remember your parents they were so friendly and caring. Keeping you all in my prayers always love you both
Jes & Mikey Schaefer
Family
July 24, 2020
Carolyn Compton
July 24, 2020
Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that We feel for the passing of your parents. Please accept our condolences.
Love you
Alma and family
Alma
Friend
July 24, 2020
Wonderful person. Very courteous and hospitable.
Juan Medrano
Friend
