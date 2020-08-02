McAllen - Leonel De Leon, 82, loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020. He will always be remembered as "the rock" of his family; a mentor, role model and source of strength, laughter and inspiration, filled with love and pride for his family, friends, and heritage.Leonel was born on March 27, 1938 in Repueblo de Oriente, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to parents Eligio and Bernadina De Leon. He was the youngest of ten children, and raised in Repueblo de Oriente, and Raymondville, TX. He married his wife of 60 years, Soila De Leon Guerra on Valentine's Day 1960 inFrom 1961 to 1968, Leonel and Soila worked in agriculture, living and raising their children in Moses Lake, WA, before moving to the Rio Grande Valley and finally settling in McAllen in 1971. In the 1970s, Leonel worked in transportation for Groce Warden, making deliveries throughout the RGV. In his spare time, he also enjoyed buying and selling pre-owned cars as a hobby. Leonel and Soila were parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen and participated in Marriage Encounter & Cursillo (DeColores) retreats all over the RGV.Leonel had a passion for music, enjoying both conjunto and Tejano music. For a period of time in the late 70's and 80's, he and Soila worked weekends at the Triple City Ballroom in San Juan, TX where they made many friends and met many regional and national bands that played through on visits to the RGV.Leonel enjoyed traveling, frequently making trips to Washington, California and Mexico to visit relatives and lifelong friends. As a grandfather, he often traveled around Texas to see his grandchildren compete and participate in sports, dance, and other activities. He relished being with his family and friends, always making them smile with his wit and jokes, full to the brim with a humorous personality, and the occasional grito and his favorite corrido or cancion.He is preceded in death by his beloved parents and eight siblings. Left to cherish his memories and celebrate his life are his wife Soila of McAllen and his brother Pablo DeLeon of Moses Lake, WA as well as his five children: Efrain "Bear" and wife Susan DeLeon of Houston and their children Madelyn, Andrew & Matthew; Richard DeLeon of Alamo and his children Mark & Melissa; Maria Eugenia and husband Scott Ritch of Fort Worth and her children Lauren & Erinn Lopez; Dora Elia DeLeon of McAllen and her children Laura Alviso & Jessica Hernandez; and Rosalinda DeLeon of McAllen and her daughter Marcela Estrada, and four great grandchildren, Daniel, Kaylani, Angelique & Legend.Dad, for the rest of our lives, we know that we can rely on you for guidance, courage, strength and wisdom. We know in our hearts you were always our biggest fan, and the reason we are who we are today. No matter where we go and no matter where we may be, we know that we will always be with you and you will be with us. Until we meet again - we love you!His family would also like to thank all frontline heroes, that include his doctors, ER personnel, and especially the entire staff at The Village Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in McAllen and U.S. Renal Care for all their care and attention. They are truly the heroes who gave it their all to give dad the best care in the most difficult and challenging of times.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.