McAllen - Leonel Fortunato Lozano died peacefully at his home on June 14, 2019 at the age of 88. Leonel was born October 14, 1930 to Jose Hilario Lozano and Maria del Refugio Martinez in Marin, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Maria Casilda Lozano Ayala. Surviving him are his six children (and their spouses): Guillermina Lozano (Gregory S. May), Elizabeth Lozano (Brian Jamael), Leonel Lozano, Francisco Javier Lozano, Jose Humberto Lozano (Melinda Cantu) and Andres Lozano (Melissa). He had seven grandchildren Rebecca Elena May, Joaquin Antonio Lozano, Antonio Andres Lozano, Javier Andres Lozano, Nicolas Jose Lozano, Emilio Leonel Lozano, and Andrea Seetha Laxmi Lozano. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews all over the world. He was always cracking a joke even under the most serious of circumstances, a friend to all, and a good man. We will miss him deeply.



Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Ceballos Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.



The Lozano family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on June 19, 2019