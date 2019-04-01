Alamo - Leonel Gomez, 63, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.



Born in McAllen, Mr. Gomez had lived in Alamo for 33 years and was formerly of San Juan. He was employed as a computer science professor at TSTC in Harlingen for 30 years. Mr. Gomez was an active member of First Baptist Church in San Juan where he served as Deacon, song leader, Sunday school teacher, and a trustee. He currently attended First Baptist Church in Alamo.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Maria Luisa Gomez.



Mr. Gomez is survived by his wife, Silvia Gomez; two children, Erik Leonel Gomez and Nadya Melissa Gomez, all of Alamo; and five siblings, Elma Hernandez of Pharr, Ricardo Gomez of Arroyo City, Rolando Gomez of Waco, Laura Gomez of Pharr, and Roel Gomez of Mansfield, Texas.



Visitation will begin at 12 noon, followed by a 12:30 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for the Veterans Memorial Park in Alamo.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary