Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Leonel Jesus Reyna Obituary
Mission - Leonel Jesus Reyna, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home in Mission. He is preceded in death by his parents; Jose Reyna and Maria Garcia; brother: Domingo Ramirez and sister: Teodora Salinas.

He is survived by his wife: Ernestina G. Reyna; his children: Alma Rodriguez, Leonel J. Reyna, Jr. and Thelma (Daniel) Gamboa; sister: Maria Flores; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral Mass will be at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church in Mission. Burial will follow at 10:00 am at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 2, 2019
