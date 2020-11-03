McAllen - Leonel L. Barrera, Jr. 76 was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Mission, Texas to Leonel L. Barrera, Sr. and Guadalupe Davis Barrera on May 18, 1944.Leonel attended Mission High School. Following High School, he served the U.S. Navy aboard USS Rockville in 1965 during the Vietnam War. He received his honorable discharge in 1969 and received the National Defense Service Medal.Leonel went on to work with DOW Chemical Co. in Lake Jackson. After moving back to the Valley, he worked for McAllen Aviation and the City of McAllen in the Public Works Dept. where he retired from in 2019 after serving 15 years. Leonel's work ethic was greatly admired by his peers.Leonel and Barbara were married November 24, 1978 alongside her two children, Laura and Joey. They would have celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary this year.Leonel was an exceptional cook and loved being surrounded by his family enjoying a good meal and great conversation.Aside BBQing, he enjoyed golfing, playing cards, scratch off tickets, and watching he Dallas Cowboys. Those who were blessed to know him know that he was a great man, humble and always willing to serve.He is preceded in death by his Parents, Leonel Barrera Sr. and Guadalupe Davis Barrera, his sisters Flora Soltero and Socorro VillarrealHe is survived by his wife Barbara Abbott Barrera, his children Laura Flores Rodriguez (Rigo Rodriguez) San Juan, Tx. Joey Flores (Kimberly Bragg Werner) Richmond Tx and Leonel "Trey" L. Barrera III (Sierra Villarreal) Kingsville, Tx. and Denise Barrera of Dallas., Tx. 7 Grandchildren Lauren Danielle Rodriguez, Karlee Ann Rodriguez, Caitlin Noel Rodriguez, Savannah Brynn Flores, Noah Spencer Flores, Lilly Anabel Barrera and Abel Luke Barrera. Two sisters, Maria Elena Martinez and Maria Whiteman (John Whiteman +)One brother Ocampo Barrera (Josie Barrera +). Numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be on Wednesday November 4th 2020 from 5:00-9:00 P.M. at Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission with a military service at 6:15 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday November 5th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 9:30 AM. Interment of Ashes will be at 11:00 A.M. at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery, 2520 Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas. Strict Covid restrictions will be followed at all times.