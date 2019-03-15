Home

SAN JUAN - Leonel Martinez, Jr., 45, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Born in McAllen, he lived most of his life in San Juan and was a member of Mid Valley Assembly in Weslaco. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. Leonel was an outstanding father and husband. His charming charisma will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Aurora Chavez and his father, Leonel Martinez, Sr.

Leonel is survived by his wife, Sammie Martinez of San Juan; four children, Christian, Jaylynn, Leila, and Sophia Martinez, all of San Juan; three siblings, Ricardo Martinez, Bertha Martinez, Eva (Benjamin Mendoza) Martinez.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, today, March 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2019
