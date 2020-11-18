Rio Grande City - Leonel Olivarez Sr., 71, of Rio Grande City passed away on November 1st, 2020.Leonel graduated from The University of Texas Pan American with a Bachelor's in Elementary Education and a Master's in Bilingual Education. He went on to serve as an educator for 50 years. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army where he retired after 25 years of service as an NCO Sergeant. In addition, he had a strong passion for the city of Mission, serving as a City Councilman for 16 years. Leonel enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family whom he loved dearly. He lit up the room and was a joy to everyone around him. He lived life to the fullest enjoying every moment he spent with those he loved.Leonel was a kind and loving husband to his spouse Amparo, an amazing father to his children Leo Jr. and wife Norma, Lorene and husband Angelo, and Lisa and husband Mack, and a devoted grandfather to Leo III, Alyssa, Jackie, Victoria, Angelo, Daniel, Mya and Ozzie. He was an incredibly involved family man who supported his family in all their endeavors, showing up to every extracurricular event for his children and grandchildren. A truly great man, he left behind a legacy of hard work, honesty and patriotism to his family. With a strong faith in Christ, he stressed the importance of God and encouraged his family to utilize their God-given abilities for good. An extraordinary man, Leonel made the world a better place and will be missed dearly.There will be a drive by visitation Thursday, November 19th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Mission Event Center, 2425 Ruby Red Blvd, Mission, TX. 78572. A church drive by will be held Friday, November 20th at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 620 Dunlap Ave., Mission, TX 78572. Followed by burial at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran's Cemetery, 2520 Inspiration Rd. Mission, TX 78572.Thank you from the Olivarez Family: Wife Amparo, Children, Leo, Norma, Lorene, Angelo, Lisa, Mack & Grandchildren Leo, Alyssa, Jackie, Victoria, Angelo, Daniel, Mya and Ozzie. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.