Leonel Saenz
McAllen - Leonel (Leo) Saenz entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. Having lived most of his life in McAllen, TX, he attended school in San Isidro, TX, graduating from McAllen High School, Class of 1962. He served proudly in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran.

Leo had a passion for life and people, he never once met a stranger and it brought him great joy to talk to people. Music, Dancing, having a good time and enjoying his favorite sports teams were amongst his most favorite things to do. He will be greatly missed.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Florentino Sr. and Ramona (Vela) Saenz, three brothers: Fidelio Saenz, Rogelio Saenz and Rene Saenz.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Maria Elena (Luna) Saenz, daughter: Sarah Nicole Saenz, son: Matthew Allen Lee (Daisy) Saenz, (step)Daughters: Marilena (Paul) Sanchez, Drs. Melissa (Andreas) Nikolaidis, and children Theresa, Alejandro and Leah and their mother Janey Ramirez Saenz. His beloved grandchildren: Christian, Alexander, Sofia, Hyde, Ian, Shane, Kaylee, and Miranda. He is also survived by his brothers, Feliciano (Virginia) Saenz, Florentino (Elva) Saenz Jr., Hermilo (Norma) Saenz, his sister, Elda (Ramiro) Guerra, sisters- in-law, Alicia Saenz and Christina Saenz, and numerous nieces and nephews along with extended family and friends.

Cremation Services entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen, TX.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
