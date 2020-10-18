1/1
Leonor Evelia Gibbs
McAllen - Leonor Evelia Gibbs went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020. Leonor was born in Tampico, Mexico October 5, 1929 to Jose A. Salinas and Maria De Los Angeles Gutierrez. She later moved to Monterrey, where she received a degree in teaching and became a dance instructor. She then met and married her late husband Willis M. Gibbs and moved to Miami, Florida, started a family and eventually came to the valley and built her business. She had a talent for musical instruments and enjoyed playing piano at St. Margaret Catholic Church. She loved dancing, sewing, gardening, bingo, fishing, but most of all family reunions and was always the life of the party. She is preceded in death by her son Lance Dean. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Glen (Silva), Christopher and Paul (Tammy), and her grandchildren Presley, Drake, and Madison. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.

A viewing will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission on Monday October 19th from 1 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday October 20th at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
