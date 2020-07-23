San Juan - Leonor Rodea Yarrito, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her parents, Damacio and Jesusa Rodea; three brothers, Apolinar Rodea, Gonzalo Rodea, Porfirio Rodea; two sisters, Marcela (Gerardo) Garcia and Margarita Noyola; two sons, Armando and Artemio Yarrito; a grandson, Mario Jesus Yarrito; a great-granddaughter, Bianca D. Ramirez.Leanor is survived by her children, Gloria (+Demetrio) Ramirez, Jose (Anita) Yarrito, Rosalinda Yarrito, Mario (Maria Teresa) Yarrito, Aida (Robert) Rivera, Gisela (Carlos) Dimas; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Isabel (Ninfa) Rodea, Damacio (Amelia) Rodea, Jr.; six sisters, Teresita (+Lorenzo) Mendez, Catalina (Jose) Arcuate, Maria (Ricardo) Abitua, Tona (+Reyes) Vega.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan