Leonor Rodea Yarrito
San Juan - Leonor Rodea Yarrito, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Damacio and Jesusa Rodea; three brothers, Apolinar Rodea, Gonzalo Rodea, Porfirio Rodea; two sisters, Marcela (Gerardo) Garcia and Margarita Noyola; two sons, Armando and Artemio Yarrito; a grandson, Mario Jesus Yarrito; a great-granddaughter, Bianca D. Ramirez.

Leanor is survived by her children, Gloria (+Demetrio) Ramirez, Jose (Anita) Yarrito, Rosalinda Yarrito, Mario (Maria Teresa) Yarrito, Aida (Robert) Rivera, Gisela (Carlos) Dimas; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Isabel (Ninfa) Rodea, Damacio (Amelia) Rodea, Jr.; six sisters, Teresita (+Lorenzo) Mendez, Catalina (Jose) Arcuate, Maria (Ricardo) Abitua, Tona (+Reyes) Vega.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Our condolences goes out to all her family. Brothers and sisters. Especially to all her children. May the Lord give you the comfort and serenity through this hard times. May Leonor RIP.
Frank and Cris Santillan
Friend
July 23, 2020
Gloria, my most sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your dear mom. God Bless you during this difficult time.
Elva/Pablo Salinas
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sorry for your lost
Hector Molina
