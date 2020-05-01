San Isidro - Leonzo Garza Sr., 61, went home to our Lord Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.



Born in Rio Grande City, Mr. Garza had lived in San Isidro most of his life.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Garza.



Mr. Garza is survived by his two sons, Leonzo Garza Jr., and Jose Garza; his father, Santiago Garza Jr.; three sisters, Gloria Esparza, Idalia (Grace Vargas) Garza, Nidia (Emily) Garza; other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.







