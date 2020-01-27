|
|
Pharr - Leopoldo Serna, age 89, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elma K. Serna, his son, Ernesto Serna. He also served in the United States Army. He is survived by his 3 children, Araceli Sally Serna, Homer (Belinda) Serna and Letty Serna; 1 brother; 1 sister; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held today, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens. The family would like to send a special Thank You to Colonial Manor Nursing Home and its Staff and Cima Hospice for the great care that was given. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020