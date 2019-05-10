Abilene - Leotta Graham Campbell (1929-2019), age 89, passed into eternal life on May 8, 2019 at The Oaks in Radford Hills in Abilene, Texas. She was a member of the South 11th & Willis Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas. Leotta was born on July 16, 1929 in Shoal Creek, Arkansas to the late Clearsie Maybelle (Eoff) and James Sylvan Johnson.



Seeking employment during The Great Depression, the Johnson family moved in 1937 from Paris, Arkansas to Weslaco, Rio Grande Valley, Texas. Having money for only three train tickets, Leotta's father hitchhiked. Leotta moved from Weslaco to Stephenville, Texas in 1984 and to Abilene, Texas in 1986.



Upon becoming a beloved grandmother, Leotta was affectionately called "Nanny". She cherished her family and delighted in being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a quiet, gentle and kind woman whose personal faith and love for the Lord never wavered. She recognized the good in everyone and was non-judgmental. Her life was lived with a contented and selfless heart, never wanting for more than she had. She is remembered for her faith, sweet smile, positive attitude, love and gratefulness for life. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:17.



Leotta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leland Graham (1972); and her husband, Leon Campbell (1984).



She is survived by daughters; Barbara Graham (Fred) Warnke of Brownsville, Texas and Annette Campbell Abbott of Dallas, Texas, sons, Jerry Alan (Diana) Graham of Weatherford, Texas and Timothy James (Cleo) Graham of Abilene, Texas, grandchildren; Tanya Leotta Miracle, Jamie Sue Graham, James Matthew Graham, Joanne (Derrill) Pruitt and Kimberly (Joe) Chapa, great-grandchildren; Sophia Paige Miracle, Eric Graham Langston, Russell Langston, Hunter Chapa, Tyler Chapa and Ethan Chapa and a sister, Jo Davis. In addition, Leotta is also survived by two nephews, numerous cousins, precious Campbell family members and her Aunt Martha Ann Eoff (George) Nesloney.



The family expresses sincere gratitude to the medical professionals for their expertise and care during Leotta's illness.



A memorial service will be held in Abilene, Texas on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 5:30-7:00 pm. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.



If you would like to make a contribution in memory of Leotta, please consider Sam's Place: A New Beginning for Deaf Orphans in Kenya, East Africa. Gifts may be made through South 11th & Willis Church of Christ, 3309 S. 11th Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.



Condolences may be offered to the family online at pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in The Monitor on May 10, 2019