Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Peugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Frank "Les" Peugh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leslie Frank "Les" Peugh Obituary
Mission - Leslie "Les" Frank Peugh, age 74, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine R. Kanipe and by his parents, Opal (Dinsmore) Peugh & John R. Peugh.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Jean Peugh of Mission, a son, John Edward Peugh of Mission, two sisters, Joyce Ainsworth and Carol Ann Lupfer, a brother, Keith Peugh all of Missouri, 3 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Lemon Tree RV Park Rec Hall, 1740 Bus Hwy 83 in Mission.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral
Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now