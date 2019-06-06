|
Mission - Leslie "Les" Frank Peugh, age 74, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mission Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine R. Kanipe and by his parents, Opal (Dinsmore) Peugh & John R. Peugh.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Jean Peugh of Mission, a son, John Edward Peugh of Mission, two sisters, Joyce Ainsworth and Carol Ann Lupfer, a brother, Keith Peugh all of Missouri, 3 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Lemon Tree RV Park Rec Hall, 1740 Bus Hwy 83 in Mission.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral
Published in The Monitor on June 6, 2019