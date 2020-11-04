McAllen - Leticia Walborg entered eternal rest on October 24, 2020 in McAllen, Texas after a 6-year long battle with breast cancer. Mrs. Walborg is survived by her husband Eric, their young children Nathaniel and Ruth, father Jose Diaz, and sisters Maria E. Alvarez, Angelica Diaz and Elizabeth Lackey. Service to community and to our nation were traits etched into Leticia's life and family. Leticia Walborg was a 2009 graduate of the University of Texas Pan American well known for her volunteer work with the McAllen Independent School District. Her memory and presence are treasured in the hearts of all those she touched and loved. A decorated combat Veteran, Leticia Diaz Walborg will be laid to rest with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. at a date TBD due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the MD Anderson Cancer Research Center, the Susan B Komen Foundation, or to local outreach centers like the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley are greatly appreciated.



