Leticia "Letty" Leal

Leticia "Letty" Leal Obituary
Pharr - Leticia "Letty" Leal went with the Lord peacefully at her home on August 27, 2019, in Pharr, TX at the age of 55.

Leticia was born on April 13, 1964 in San Juan to Ricardo and Maria Abitua. She was married to Jose Leal of McAllen for 22 years of her life whom they shared their three daughters. Her family remember her as a patient and loving mother who taught them about faith and encouraged them to pursue their goals. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who was present at all family gatherings and important events with a vibrant smile and her sense of humor, always the "life of the party."

Leticia is survived by her parents, Ricardo Abitua and Maria De Jesus Abitua of San Juan; daughters, Melissa Ann Leal, Vanessa Marie Leal and Monica Yvette Leal; granddaughter, Victoria Lee Aleman of Pharr; brothers, Armando Abitua (Maria Del Socorro Abitua) of Alamo, Ricardo Abitua of San Juan, Javier Abitua (Claudia Abitua) of Pharr; sisters, Oralia Vargas (Oscar Vargas) of Alamo, Herlinda Bautista (Juan Antonio Bautista) of San Juan, Noelia Ramos (Angel Ramos) of San Juan, and Maricela Mares (Carlos Mares) of Monte Alto, TX.

Leticia was a dedicated individual who loved her community and was passionate about her faith. She was an active member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, who served the parish as a member of the A.C.T.S community, a catechist, and faithful catholic who attended weekly mass. She was a true Sister in Christ that touched many lives in and out of the church. Throughout her life she played an important role in many children's lives through caregiving and catechism many of which sought her out even outside of work and class because of her big heart.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leticia Leal's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial Funeral home at 311 E. Expressway 83, San Juan, TX 78589. The family would like to thank her family and community for their continuous prayers.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2019
