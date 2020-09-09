Palmhurst - On Friday, September 4, 2020, Leticia Leal-De Leon, loving wife and mother of two sons, passed away peacefully at the age of 62.Letty was born on March 31, 1958 in Mission, Texas to Francisco "Pancho" Leal and Olga Leal Mills. Letty married Noel A. "Polo" De Leon in 1978 and of this union had two wonderful sons, Noel and Nick. They recently celebrated 42 years of Marriage. Letty was a life-long resident of Mission and was full of life and love. She was a true definition of the phrase "life of the party" whether it was a couples gathering or a family outing.Letty had a passion for "FAMILY", it meant the world to her. She loved her sons and grandsons John and Hunter. She wanted them to know the meaning of compassion, while being a perfect example to them along with other nieces and nephews. Letty's beauty, hospitality and caring attitude will be greatly missed along with her "contagious laugh" will never to forgotten. She was employed by South Western Bell for 18 years before obtaining her second degree. She was a caring wife, mother and grandmother who had the courage to go back to college and obtain another degree where she was an occupational therapist assistant that was able to help pediatric children with disabilities. They called her "Ms. Letty" and loved having her during their therapy sessions. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Rio Grande Regional for providing their loving care.She was preceded in death by her father, Francisco Leal; and her in-laws Medardo and Rosalba De Leon.She will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband, Polo De Leon; children: Noel(Jessica) and Nicholas(Fabiola) and grandchildren, John and Hunter; sisters: Linda Leal-Garza and Diana Leal-Wiebel; brothers: Frank Jr. and Fabian Leal; her mother Olga Leal-Mills all from Mission.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.