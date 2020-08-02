1/1
Lewis David Flores Sr.
Mission - Lewis "David" Flores, Sr. / January 30, 1931 - July 25, 2020

Born during the Great Depression and growing up through WWII, David got to learn how to live with limited resources early. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed giving. His influence on people around him was contagious and left many feeling better about themselves.

David had a strong work ethic, enjoyed building things, brought pleasure to see improvements, landscaping, feeding the animals (especially his noble steed), keeping his books and playing solitaire.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arturo Francisco Flores & Margret Irene Striegler Flores of Eagle Pass, TX; grandparents, Louisa Salinas Flores & Francisco Flores of Villa Guadalupe Zacatecas, MX, Margaret Mae Gates Striegler Key & Attila Nicolai Striegler of the Rocky Hill Community of Gillespie County, Texas; a grandchild, Michelle; two siblings, Margaret Flores Good Konkle and Arturo Francis Flores.

Mr. Flores is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lewis David Flores, Jr., Melissa Flores; and his daughter, Laura Belinda Merrick; six grandchildren, Kristine, Ashley, Curtis, Trevor, Brittany, Danielle; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Libby, Riley, Bennett, Wyatt, Hunter, Mika; a brother, Richard Nicolas Flores; and various aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to count!

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
