McAllen - Lic. Raymundo Gracia Trevino aged 62 entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 16, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1958 in Reynosa, Tamps. MX to the late Raul and Josefa Gracia Trevino. In 1975 he attended the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, MX also in 1994 he specialized in Leyes del IMSS. In 1995 he graduated from Universidad Mexico Americana Del Norte en Reynosa, Tamps. como Licenciado en Derecho y Ciencias Juridicas. Raymundo was an accomplished attorney in Mexico who worked for various companies including, PEMEX (1984), DIF in Matamoros, Tamps., MX (2000), SHCP as Auditor Fiscal in Matamoros (2002) and in Fox Packaging in McAllen (2019). Raymundo's love for soccer was so profound, he was drafted with the Reserva de Los Tigeres de Monterrey, N.L., MX. He was a fan of Los Rayados de Monterrey. He also enjoyed singing and dancing. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jaime Gracia Trevino and a step son, Ruben Lopez, Jr. He is survived by his lovely and devoted wife, Martha (Te Amo, Tu Muneca), a son: Raymundo Gracia Reyna; step children: Samantha Denise Lopez and Juan Carlos (Lessly) Bringas, Jr.. He also leaves behind 5 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild; and 6 brothers and 5 sisters, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a 6:00pm rosary. A funeral service will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:30am to 1:00pm with a chapel service from 1:00pm to 1:30pm at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery at 2:00pm in McAllen. Distinguished pallbearers will be: Humberto Macias, Charlie Bringas Jr., Lessly Jasmin Bringas, Juan Arroyo Jr., Raul Rojas and Rene Gutierrez. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.



