1/1
Lic. Raymundo Gracia Trevino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lic.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Lic. Raymundo Gracia Trevino aged 62 entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 16, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1958 in Reynosa, Tamps. MX to the late Raul and Josefa Gracia Trevino. In 1975 he attended the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, MX also in 1994 he specialized in Leyes del IMSS. In 1995 he graduated from Universidad Mexico Americana Del Norte en Reynosa, Tamps. como Licenciado en Derecho y Ciencias Juridicas. Raymundo was an accomplished attorney in Mexico who worked for various companies including, PEMEX (1984), DIF in Matamoros, Tamps., MX (2000), SHCP as Auditor Fiscal in Matamoros (2002) and in Fox Packaging in McAllen (2019). Raymundo's love for soccer was so profound, he was drafted with the Reserva de Los Tigeres de Monterrey, N.L., MX. He was a fan of Los Rayados de Monterrey. He also enjoyed singing and dancing. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jaime Gracia Trevino and a step son, Ruben Lopez, Jr. He is survived by his lovely and devoted wife, Martha (Te Amo, Tu Muneca), a son: Raymundo Gracia Reyna; step children: Samantha Denise Lopez and Juan Carlos (Lessly) Bringas, Jr.. He also leaves behind 5 step grandchildren, 1 step great grandchild; and 6 brothers and 5 sisters, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a 6:00pm rosary. A funeral service will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:30am to 1:00pm with a chapel service from 1:00pm to 1:30pm at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery at 2:00pm in McAllen. Distinguished pallbearers will be: Humberto Macias, Charlie Bringas Jr., Lessly Jasmin Bringas, Juan Arroyo Jr., Raul Rojas and Rene Gutierrez. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved