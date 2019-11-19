|
San Juan - Lidia G. Ramos, 74, went home to our Lord Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her residence in San Juan.
Born in Alamo Mrs. Ramos had lived in San Juan most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Maria and Maria Garcia.
Mrs. Ramos is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Mario Ramos; a daughter, Maria Teresa (Abel) Quezada; three sons, Mario Jr., David and Danny Ramos; five grandchildren, LeeRoy, Cynthia and Iris Quezada, Randy and Amanda Ramos; two great-grandchildren, Adelyn and Asher; four sisters, Janie, Mildred, Veronica and Eva; three brothers, Felipe, Javier, Jose Luis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will fly up on wings like eagles; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary. -Isaiah 40:31
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 19, 2019