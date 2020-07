La Joya - Lillian C. Garza, 81, entered eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.She is preceded in death by a son, Jose Luis Garza; her parents, Camilo Cardenas and Ninfa Balli Cardenas; five siblings, Maria Ninfa Ochoa, Camilo Cardenas Jr., Mary Hilda Cardenas, Rosalee Vaca, and Jeannie Cardenas.Mrs. Garza is survived by her husband, Juan Lino Garza; two children, Elma Irene Garza of San Antonio, Juan Lino (Debi) Garza Jr.; three grandchildren, Marissa Loraine G. (Art) Loza, Brittney D. Vela, Juan Lino Garza III; a great-grandson, Urijah Ethan Loza; and four siblings, Mary Alice Gonzalez, Reynaldo Cardenas, George Cardenas, and Jimmy Cardenas.Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Pedro Garza Zamora Cemetery in Falfurrias.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.