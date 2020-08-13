1/1
Lily C. Quintanilla
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Lily C. Quintanilla, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Edinburg Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1934 in Mercedes, Texas, the daughter of Eduardo and Estefana (Mendoza) Champion. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Domingo S. Quintanilla; two sons: Juan Jose Quintanilla and Crox Quintanilla.

She is survived by her three children: Alicia Salas (Jose) of Corpus Christi, Thelma Lucio (George) of Edcouch and Andrew Quintanilla (Olga) of McAllen.

Graveside services with interment following will be held at 10:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved