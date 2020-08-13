McAllen - Lily C. Quintanilla, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Edinburg Nursing Home. She was born June 18, 1934 in Mercedes, Texas, the daughter of Eduardo and Estefana (Mendoza) Champion. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Domingo S. Quintanilla; two sons: Juan Jose Quintanilla and Crox Quintanilla.She is survived by her three children: Alicia Salas (Jose) of Corpus Christi, Thelma Lucio (George) of Edcouch and Andrew Quintanilla (Olga) of McAllen.Graveside services with interment following will be held at 10:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.