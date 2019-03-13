Mission - Mission - Limin Do passed on Friday March 8th 2019 with her husband by her side holding her hand. She was surrounded by family and friends whom traveled from Houston, Brownsville, and Vietnam.



Her family is native to the Guangzhou province of China. Limin Do was born in Saigon, Vietnam in 1962 to Shiou Fang Do and Luan Wang. Limin lived in Taiwan from 1984 to 1987 and later immigrated to the US in 1988.



Limin began her American Dream with selling silk flowers in downtown McAllen and was known all-around as Linda. Later in 1996 she along with Tommy Lee, her sister Lini, and brothers Tommy V. and Michael established Dai-Tung in McAllen, it is now succeeded by her niece Lu Yen.



With hard work and determination, Tommy Lee and Linda established various restaurant along the RGV, including Tai-Tung and Dai Tung in Sharyland-Mission. Their newest establishment, Papa Lee of Pharr, was created in partnership with their son Ton Tu and draws inspiration from Tommy Lee's martial arts and experience in Hong Kong cinema.



Linda has spent the last 30 years in the Rio Grande Valley, nurturing the taste buds of native RGVers, introducing them to authentic Chinese and Chaoshan cuisine. Her door was always open for any hungry spirit. She would like to be remembered as someone who brought love and happiness to everyone.



She is survived by her husband: Tommy Lee; daughter: Sherry Hsu; son: Ton Tu; mother: Luan Wang; sisters: Li Chen Tu and Lini Tu; brothers: Nhu Gia Do, Ted Wong, Chia Wei Tu, Tommy Vuong and Michael Do



Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary