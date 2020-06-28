Linda Ann "Ehia" Buford
McAllen - Linda Ann Buford aka "Ehia", 61, was called home to Heaven on June 25th, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on September 29, 1958 in McAllen, TX to Leonard Ray Kelley and Frankie Marie Quinn Kelley.

Linda's world was her family, she was the glue that kept everyone together, and would often take the 5-hour trip to go be with them, even after working long shifts. One of her favorite things to do was to look at photos and videos of her family. Linda was also a compassionate and caring nurse, devoted to her patients for 30 years; her co-workers became her second family. Even while fighting her own battle with cancer, she would worry and check in on her patients. Linda's favorite past time was sitting in the backyard with her three-rescue grand-pups, while listening to her favorite rock music and drinking iced coffee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, (Judy Tedens). She is survived by her boyfriend, Tom; daughter Meghan Kelley-Zapata and husband Javi; brothers Randy Kelley and wife Linda, Frank Kelley and wife Loretta; brother-in-law John Tedens; best friend "bonus sister" Kimberly "Kimmy Lou" Martinez and husband Frank; four nieces: Heather, Jennifer, Janet, Rachel and their families, along with grand-pups "Fae, Thor & Bruce".

Linda had requested no funeral services be held, and in lieu of flowers to please donate in her memory to your local animal rescues and shelters.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
