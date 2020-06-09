McAllen - Linda Ella Mata, 63, entered eternal rest Wednesday June 3, 2020 at M.D. Anderson Houston, TX. She was surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters.Linda was born July 31, 1956 in Edinburg, TX to Gracia and William D. Toland. She was the youngest and had two older brothers. She received her degree as a registered nurse from The University of Pan American. She was a dedicated R.N. and served over 40 years helping others in her profession. She retired from McAllen ISD as a school nurse. She married her high school sweet heart, Ruben Mata, January 21, 1976, and was married for 44 years. She raised her three daughters, Yvette Marie, Lori-Ann, and Candice Beatrice.She was a devoted Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She lived a true Catholic life, loving, caring, forgiving and doing good for all. She was a devoted parishioner with O.L.P.H. by participating as a catechist teacher, altar society member, and a Eucharistic minister. She prayed the rosary every day with her mother and husband. She was a humble servant of God and only requested you pray for her and continue to pray for her and loved ones after her death. Linda always made a deep connection with others about her beliefs and planted seeds of faith with those she met.She loved the beach, and she loved to listen to her oldies music. She loved to cook and was always eager to make a new recipe she learned from her cooking shows or magazines. She enjoyed reading the bible and learning about Catholic history. She loved to dance with her husband. She loved family gatherings and reminiscing with her friends. Most of all she was a monument for her loved ones. She loved her family, spending time with them, and instilled in her daughters and grandchildren strong Christian values.She is proceeded by her father William D. Toland, she is survived by her mother Gracia P. Toland, husband Ruben Mata, daughters Yvette Marie (Jose) Gonzalez, Lori-Ann (Frank) De La Garza, Candice B. (Jason) Mata-Garza, brothers Bill Toland, Patrick Toland, and extended grandchildren Jonah, Elijah, Josiah, Jacob, Bella, Luca, Aven, Juaquin, and Baby Ruben.Family will gather to receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. The recital of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Mass with be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.