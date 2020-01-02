|
McAllen - Linda Gabrielson was born on July 16, 1948 in Sacramento, California to James Abraham and Sylvia Lois Irby. Linda married the love of her life for 52 years, Gene Gabrielson, in North Highlands, CA. She is survived by her husband, children Matthew (JoLynne) Gabrielson, Debbie (Troy) Farrar, Michael (Brittany) Gabrielson, grandchildren Conner & Grant Gabrielson, Izabella & Luke Farrar, Jordan & Karsten Gabrielson, and siblings Carey Irby, Roberta Callaway, Jim Irby, Becky Rogers and Joe Irby.
Linda was a faithful member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, CA. Linda was a great helper to her husband serving by his side to ministries in Mexico: Reynosa, Rio Verde and the Yucatan Peninsula. She received a diploma for Spanish in 1975 from RGBI so she could effectively serve alongside Gene in the Mexican ministry. She served as treasurer of the ABA Mexican Baptist Institute and the Rio Conchos Bible Institute. Linda was a worker of excellence and dedicated employee for several valley businesses throughout her life, an early adopter of the computer age without a college degree.
Linda was an avid cheerleader at all of her children's activities, had the highest confidence for them to succeed, and had the loudest whistle on the street when it was time to call the kids home for dinner. Her kitchen was always open and she was famous for her mac & cheese and cherry cheesecake. Linda was always the first to get dirty with her grandchildren and had a lead foot when needed to get to an activity on time.
Linda enjoyed Chinese food, Pepsi, Chanel No5 and collecting salt & pepper shakers. She never replied to texts and always had a generous supply of Tootsie Rolls in her purse. She was terrific at Mexican Train Dominoes, enjoyed watching the Wheel of Fortune or anything starring Elvis or John Wayne.
Most of all Linda loved the Lord. Linda came to trust the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior during VBS at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Sacramento, CA in 1956. She showed this love as a faithful and loving wife, as a caring and supportive mom and as a kind and giving friend. Her family Bible verse was Matthew 6:33, "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you." Her favorite hymn was" I've got a mansion over the hilltop". As we celebrate Linda's life, one can only smile when thinking about her laugh that could fill a room, her comforting hugs and her kind and generous heart that always put others first, counted on to raise your spirits with unlimited enthusiasm, handled tough situations with grace & humor. We know that Linda is in the presence of Lord, and will hear the words "Well done, my good and faithful servant." She will be missed deeply, but our hope is in the future when we all meet again.
Please join us at Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 North Taylor Road, Mission, TX on January 4th at 2pm to celebrate Linda and all of the lives she has touched so marvelously. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate through our church of membership with checks payable to FAITH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4266 Thompson Drive, Concord, CA 94518, with a note on the memo line MEXICO CONSTRUCTION. Your expression of love and respect for Linda will be used for construction of church buildings in Mexico.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 2, 2020