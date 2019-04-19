Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawkins Funeral Home - Weslaco
2222 E. Business 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
956-969-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean (Hinds) Mann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Jean (Hinds) Mann Obituary
Donna, TX - Donna - Linda Jean Mann, 64, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her residence in Donna.

Linda was born on October 21, 1954 to Marvin and Winfred Lillian (Cutler) Hinds in Lima, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Marvin Hinds and her sister Francis D. Hinds.

Linda is survived by her husband Gary A. Mann. Her children: Karen Pence (Max Bigsby), Robert J. Kirkpatrick Jr., Gwendolyn Mann and Derek Mann. Her siblings: Kathy (Hinds) Dave Roberts, Julie (Hinds) Albert Hoffman and her sister-in-law Kathy Hinds. Her grandchildren Helena Pence, Oliver Bixby, Finn Bixby and Georgia Dianne Kirkpatrick.

Linda loved her family, puppies, friends and Penn State football. She will be missed by all but never forgotten.

Cremation will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco.

Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now