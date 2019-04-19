|
Donna, TX - Donna - Linda Jean Mann, 64, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her residence in Donna.
Linda was born on October 21, 1954 to Marvin and Winfred Lillian (Cutler) Hinds in Lima, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Marvin Hinds and her sister Francis D. Hinds.
Linda is survived by her husband Gary A. Mann. Her children: Karen Pence (Max Bigsby), Robert J. Kirkpatrick Jr., Gwendolyn Mann and Derek Mann. Her siblings: Kathy (Hinds) Dave Roberts, Julie (Hinds) Albert Hoffman and her sister-in-law Kathy Hinds. Her grandchildren Helena Pence, Oliver Bixby, Finn Bixby and Georgia Dianne Kirkpatrick.
Linda loved her family, puppies, friends and Penn State football. She will be missed by all but never forgotten.
Cremation will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2019