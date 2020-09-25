Edinburg / Roma - Linda Lee Garza 61, of Edinburg, Texas, passed away September 19, 2020, peacefully in her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Noe Garza and Gladys H. Garza of Los Saenz, Texas, and her sister Norma G. Garcia and brother, Noe Gerald Garza.
Linda Lee is survived by her brothers, Raymond Paul (Maggie) Garza, of Edinburg, Texas, Roland Wayne (Alma) Garza, of Zapata, Texas and Robert Clark (Irma) Garza, of San Antonio, Texas and her nephews and nieces, Melissa G. Shields, Alexandra G. Perez, David W. Garza, Richard Lee Garcia, Carlos T. Garza, Ashli D. Garza, Dina G. Van Hoose, Jason B. Garza, Dariel I. Garza, Diana G. Martinez, Raymond Paul Garza II, Christian J. Garza, Nathalie D. Garza, Matthew J. Garza, and Caroline J. Garza.
Pallbearers are her nephews, David W. Garza, Carlos T. Garza, Richard Lee Garcia, Dariel I. Garza, Raymond Paul Garza II, Christian J. Garza, Matthew J. Garza, and great-nephew, Morgan Shields.
Linda Lee was born on August 15, 1959, in Rio Grande City, Texas. She graduated from Roma High School, Class of 1977. She attended Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas, and received her Bachelor of Science in Education. She was an educator all of her life. She taught at Rio Grande City ISD, Sharyland ISD, and McAllen ISD, where she continued substituting after her retirement. She was a dedicated teacher first and foremost. She treasured her students and dedicated herself to their learning. She was blessed to have many friends and co-workers whose friendship she cherished.
Linda Lee was also a loving sister who cared dearly for her brothers, but most importantly, she was Auntie Linda to all her nephews and nieces. Her nephews and nieces were her pride and joy. Though she never had children of her own, she shared all the fun and laughter with them as they were growing up and she treated each one of them special and she was loved dearly by them all. She never forgot their birthdays or anniversary's and always sent holiday cards and greetings to all. Linda Lee was the aunt with the camera that always captured all of our family's cherished moments. Her death comes sudden, but all the memories she created will last a lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
in Memory of Linda Lee Garza. The Recipient Email is lindaleegarzamemorial@gmail.com
The family will hold a private service and viewing, due to Covid-19, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 9:00 am at Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home in Los Saenz, Texas, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at the City of Roma Cemetery in Roma, Texas.