1/1
Linda Lee Garza
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg / Roma - Linda Lee Garza 61, of Edinburg, Texas, passed away September 19, 2020, peacefully in her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Noe Garza and Gladys H. Garza of Los Saenz, Texas, and her sister Norma G. Garcia and brother, Noe Gerald Garza.

Linda Lee is survived by her brothers, Raymond Paul (Maggie) Garza, of Edinburg, Texas, Roland Wayne (Alma) Garza, of Zapata, Texas and Robert Clark (Irma) Garza, of San Antonio, Texas and her nephews and nieces, Melissa G. Shields, Alexandra G. Perez, David W. Garza, Richard Lee Garcia, Carlos T. Garza, Ashli D. Garza, Dina G. Van Hoose, Jason B. Garza, Dariel I. Garza, Diana G. Martinez, Raymond Paul Garza II, Christian J. Garza, Nathalie D. Garza, Matthew J. Garza, and Caroline J. Garza.

Pallbearers are her nephews, David W. Garza, Carlos T. Garza, Richard Lee Garcia, Dariel I. Garza, Raymond Paul Garza II, Christian J. Garza, Matthew J. Garza, and great-nephew, Morgan Shields.

Linda Lee was born on August 15, 1959, in Rio Grande City, Texas. She graduated from Roma High School, Class of 1977. She attended Pan American University in Edinburg, Texas, and received her Bachelor of Science in Education. She was an educator all of her life. She taught at Rio Grande City ISD, Sharyland ISD, and McAllen ISD, where she continued substituting after her retirement. She was a dedicated teacher first and foremost. She treasured her students and dedicated herself to their learning. She was blessed to have many friends and co-workers whose friendship she cherished.

Linda Lee was also a loving sister who cared dearly for her brothers, but most importantly, she was Auntie Linda to all her nephews and nieces. Her nephews and nieces were her pride and joy. Though she never had children of her own, she shared all the fun and laughter with them as they were growing up and she treated each one of them special and she was loved dearly by them all. She never forgot their birthdays or anniversary's and always sent holiday cards and greetings to all. Linda Lee was the aunt with the camera that always captured all of our family's cherished moments. Her death comes sudden, but all the memories she created will last a lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate in Memory of Linda Lee Garza. The Recipient Email is lindaleegarzamemorial@gmail.com

The family will hold a private service and viewing, due to Covid-19, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 9:00 am at Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home in Los Saenz, Texas, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at the City of Roma Cemetery in Roma, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
City of Roma Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved