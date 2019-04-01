Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
620 N. Dunlap Avenue
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Olivarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Miller Olivarez


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Miller Olivarez Obituary
Rio Grande City / Mission - Linda Miller Olivarez, 69, of Mission was called to Heaven on March 30, 2019. Linda was born on February 22, 1950. She graduated from Rio Grande City High School and Texas A&I University. Linda was a school teacher for Rio Grande City C.I.S.D. for over 30 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Linda enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, politics, and sketching.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earvil Miller, and Zulema Salinas Miller. Linda is survived by her 4 children, Juan Jose "J.J."(Sandy) Olivarez Jr., Judy (Juan) Olivarez, Javier Olivarez, Jessica (Cleofas) Gutierrez, 8 grandchildren, and her sister Norma L. Garza.

Visitation will be held today, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 620 N. Dunlap Avenue, Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3501 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission, Texas. All funeral services have been entrusted to Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now