Rio Grande City / Mission - Linda Miller Olivarez, 69, of Mission was called to Heaven on March 30, 2019. Linda was born on February 22, 1950. She graduated from Rio Grande City High School and Texas A&I University. Linda was a school teacher for Rio Grande City C.I.S.D. for over 30 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Linda enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, politics, and sketching.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earvil Miller, and Zulema Salinas Miller. Linda is survived by her 4 children, Juan Jose "J.J."(Sandy) Olivarez Jr., Judy (Juan) Olivarez, Javier Olivarez, Jessica (Cleofas) Gutierrez, 8 grandchildren, and her sister Norma L. Garza.
Visitation will be held today, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 620 N. Dunlap Avenue, Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3501 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission, Texas. All funeral services have been entrusted to Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2019