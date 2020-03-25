|
Mission - Lindolfo "Chino" Cardenas, age 78, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at his residence in Mission.
He was a native of Linares, Nuevo Leon and was preceded in death by two siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Esther Cardenas of Mission, four children; Lino Cardenas of Austin, Jose Salvador Cardenas of Mission, Alma G. Cardenas of Mission & Rosie Rodriguez of Austin, four siblings, Alejandro Cardenas of Mission, Margarita Sanchez of Mission, Elvira Cardenas N. of Linares, N.L. & Marisela Espinoza of Mission. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020