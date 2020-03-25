Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
McAllen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindolfo Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindolfo "Chino" Cardenas


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindolfo "Chino" Cardenas Obituary
Mission - Lindolfo "Chino" Cardenas, age 78, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at his residence in Mission.

He was a native of Linares, Nuevo Leon and was preceded in death by two siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Esther Cardenas of Mission, four children; Lino Cardenas of Austin, Jose Salvador Cardenas of Mission, Alma G. Cardenas of Mission & Rosie Rodriguez of Austin, four siblings, Alejandro Cardenas of Mission, Margarita Sanchez of Mission, Elvira Cardenas N. of Linares, N.L. & Marisela Espinoza of Mission. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -