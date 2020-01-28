|
|
McAllen - Lino R. Diaz, 86, went to be with our Lord, Saturday, January 25, 2020, in McAllen. Mr. Diaz is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Consuelo Diaz; his daughter, Dalia Murphy; his parents, Leonardo and Ramona Diaz; two siblings, Vicente Diaz, and Rafaela Sotelo.
Mr. Diaz is survived by his two sons, Mario Diaz, and Luis Diaz; his son-in-law, Michael Murphy; two siblings, Victoria Whatley, and Roman Diaz; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 28, 2020