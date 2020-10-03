Mission - Lisa Denise Garza"Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him." James 1:12 Lisa Denise Garza earned her crown of life on September 28, 2020, at the age of 28. She was born on December 18, 1991.In God's care, Lisa leaves her loving family. She is survived by her mother Carmen Elizabeth (Liz) Garza, her brother Joshua David Garza (Erica Hirsch), her sister Emily Ann Garza, and her father David Garza. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, a great cousin, and a beloved canine companion, Cody.Lisa Denise Garza was raised in Sharyland. She graduated from Sharyland High School where she participated in Golf throughout her high school years. After graduation, she attended the University of Texas San Antonio and the University of Texas RGV where she earned her bachelor's degree. She went on to earn her master's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. She spent the next five years of her life marveling at the many medical miracles she experienced which prolonged her life beyond her oncologists' expectations. She was a model of courage, endurance, and fortitude throughout these years. And she did it all with grace and dignity.Lisa will always be remembered as an exceptionally beautiful young lady who possessed a wonderful zest for life, sharp wit, and a great sense of humor. Her friends and family can all attest to her vibrant smile and infectious laughter. Her warm heart was always ready to help others. Lisa loved making everyone around her feel special. She was extremely fond of online shopping, organizing special family celebrations, high fashion, and the latest makeup products. The world was a whole lot more fun when she was around.Lisa will also be remembered and respected for being a woman of God who lived her life for the Lord. She possessed a strong faith that carried her through her disease. No diagnosis, procedure, treatment, or surgery ever diminished this faith. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11. Lisa attributes her strong faith to being a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Whenever her health permitted, she volunteered her services at the church. Her Christian faith provided comfort and assurance as she approached her heavenly homecoming.Lisa was blessed to have numerous prayer warriors for whom we are eternally grateful. Thank you for your prayers. Thank you also to the following people or institutions who spiritually and/or physically accompanied her through her disease: Fr. Roy Snipes, Dr. Joel Solis, Dr. Roberto Casal, Dr. Shreyaskamar Patel, Fortino Gonzalez PT, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Pax Villa Hospice.Lisa's services are being conducted by Ric Brown Funeral Home in McAllen, TX. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Ric Brown Funeral Home (McAllen, TX). Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission TX.