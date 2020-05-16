Lisa Lamar Elizondo
Mission/Lake Jackson - Lisa Lamar Elizondo, 58, from Mission/Lake Jackson, TX was called home to be with our Lord on May 8, 2020. Lisa was born in McAllen, TX to Mateo and Estela Cavazos. She was the eldest of three daughters. Lisa graduated from Mission High School and then went on to attend Pan American University. Shortly after graduating high school she met the love of her life "her babe, Javier." They married on January 22, 1982 and moved to Lake Jackson, TX to begin living their dream. Lisa and Javier were thrilled to welcome their twins on February 4, 1983 at McAllen Regional Hospital (they were the first twins born at that hospital). Matthew and Kristin were Lisa's whole world and she couldn't have been more proud of them. They gave her six beautiful grandbabies whom she adored! Any chance she would get to brag about her children or grandchildren she would take! She was their biggest fan! Lisa had a heart of gold and was always there for her family, friends and strangers. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and never expected anything in return. She had a smile that would light up the room and had the best laugh!!! Lisa was truly the world's best Gigi!!! She would drop everything to be there for her grandbabies. She made every sports game, dance recital, school event, birthday, holiday celebration and so much more! She was always there supporting and loving on her family. Lisa had a passion for helping children succeed and be the best versions of themselves. The greatest reward for her as an educator was seeing her students years later run up to her at a store thanking her for what she had done for them! She was an educator for Brazosport ISD for many many years. This is also where she made many beautiful lifelong friendships! She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years, Javier; children, Kristin Lyssy (Garrett) and Matthew Elizondo (Lauren); grandbabies: Easton, Owen, Emma, Lane, Evan and Charlotte Kate; sister, Mandy Contreras (Smiley) and Jessica DeLeon (Danny); nieces and nephews, brother in laws and sister in laws, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mateo and Estela Cavazos. Visitation will be held from 1pm - 6pm with a eulogy reading starting at 5pm on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A blessing will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10:30am on Monday, May 18, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Valley Memorial Gardens. Services will be streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/Lisa-Lamar-Elizondo-Funeral-107101967675563/?modal=admin_todo_tour

In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to donate to the Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation at www.cmocf.org in honor of Lisa. The family wishes to send a special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and healthcare providers for their compassion, kindness and quality care. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on May 16, 2020.
