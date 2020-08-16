1/1
Lisa Marina Moreno Rodriguez
1973 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Lisa Marina Moreno Rodriguez was called to heaven on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 47 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her strength and character were an inspiration to all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ricardo Samuel Rios, her father, Rogelio Moreno, her mother Margarita D. Rodriguez and her brother Rogelio Moreno Jr. and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Everyone who knew her will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and undying love and caring for them. Above all she will be remembered for her courage in the face of a terrible disease. Lisa was born April 12, 1973 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was raised in Brownsville, Texas. A 1991 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville, she went on to get her BA and Masters degrees from UT-Brownsville. She was an Educator with Special Education and Bilingual Certifications. Lisa worked with various school districts in the Rio Grande Valley. The family would like to thank Dr. Nadill Sarhill and his staff at Texas Oncology in Harlingen, Texas and Dr. James W. Castillo II and all his caring staff with DHR Hospice who selflessly provided such loving and compassionate care for her. Lastly, the family will be forever grateful to her best friend Mary Andrade, for her loving care and friendship. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be communicated.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
