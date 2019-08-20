Home

Lisandro Braulio Flores Obituary
Edinburg - Lisandro Braulio Flores, 98, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.

Mr. Flores was a veteran of the United States Army serving during

World War II.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin and Francisca Flores; seven siblings, Raul Flores, Ramiro Flores, Herlinda Flores, Oralia Flores, Aida Greer, Lauro Flores, Gustavo Flores.

Mr. Flores is survived by his loving wife, Sofia Chavez; five children, Rodolfo (Magnolia) Flores of North Carolina, Yolanda Noemi Flores, Rosa Elena (Manuel Ulibarri) Flores of Morelia, MX., Diana Marie Flores and Lisandro M. (Lourdes) Flores of Edinburg; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church in San Manuel. Interment will follow at El Rucio Cemetery in Linn.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019
