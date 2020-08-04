1/1
Liza Ann Tobias
Donna - Liza Ann Tobias, 56, entered eternal rest Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital.

Born in Weslaco, she lived in Donna all of her life. Liza was a pillar of the community and played an instrumental role as the Director of Religious Education at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna for over 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Erasmo Guajardo; and a nephew, Samuel Esquivel.

Liza is survived by her husband, Juan J. Tobias; a daughter, Leticia (Pablo) Valdez; a son, Juan J. Tobias Jr.; two grandchildren, Levi and Kaylee Valdez; her mother, Rafaela Guajardo, all of Donna; four sisters, including her twin, Viviana Hernandez, San Juanita Elizalde, both of Donna, Melinda Garza of Weslaco, and Melissa Esquivel of Alamo.

Private services will take place. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, via Zoom meeting ID 859 2429 0834. Private burial will take place at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
