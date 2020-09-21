Donna - Locadio Alegria - On September 16 our beloved Patriarch was called home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 09, 1922 in Donna, TX to Justa and Francisco Alegria. He was a child of the Great Depression and learned valuable lessons that helped shape his outlook on life. He was humble, honest, and had a tremendous work ethic. He met and married his life partner Severa Trevino in 1950. After many years as a migrant farmworker, he began working at Pioneer Hi-bred AGFRA, as a labor foreman. Upon retiring in 1988, he enjoyed spending time with family, growing vegetables, and tending to his fruit trees. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 66 years Severa T. Alegria, brothers Tomas Alegria, Teofilo Alegria, sisters Marcelina Alegria, and Francisca Leyva. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children Isabel C. Grier, Odilia (Juan) Guerrero, Celia (Roy) Luna, Leo Alegria Jr, Alvino Alegria, Mario Alegria, David Alegria, Adelina(Raul) Martinez and Alicia Alegria. His legacy, 26 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. A man of quiet strength, dignity, and honor. We will miss him every minute of every day but his love will carry us through until we meet again. We love you Papi!