Pharr - Lois Aleen Easterly (88) of Pharr, Texas, loving wife of 65 years to William Easterly, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son William M. Easterly II.
She was an avid reader, and sports enthusiast, especially baseball and enjoyed the company of family and her beloved dog Sugar.
Lois is survived by her husband William, her daughters, Ivy, Viora (and Stephen Gross), Rebecca (and Robert Bowers), Jennifer (and William Gauer) and grand children Rebecca Venegas and Claire and Allison Gauer, and great grandchildren Raul Vincent (Vinnie), Troy, and Mila Venegas. A private service is scheduled.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019