Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Easterly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Aleen Easterly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Aleen Easterly Obituary
Pharr - Lois Aleen Easterly (88) of Pharr, Texas, loving wife of 65 years to William Easterly, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son William M. Easterly II.

She was an avid reader, and sports enthusiast, especially baseball and enjoyed the company of family and her beloved dog Sugar.

Lois is survived by her husband William, her daughters, Ivy, Viora (and Stephen Gross), Rebecca (and Robert Bowers), Jennifer (and William Gauer) and grand children Rebecca Venegas and Claire and Allison Gauer, and great grandchildren Raul Vincent (Vinnie), Troy, and Mila Venegas. A private service is scheduled.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -