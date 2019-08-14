|
Elgin, TX - Lois Bledsoe peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by family.
Lois was born in Neosha Falls, Kansas on March 14, 1932 to Samuel and Mary Faidley. She was the youngest of nine children. At the age of four she moved with her family to Edcouch, TX.
Lois married Joe Bledsoe and they had three children, Kay, Jack, and Linn. She was a homemaker until Linn started school, then was employed at Mayfair Mineral in McAllen. At the time of her death Lois was living in Elgin, Texas near her son Linn.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and son, Jack.
A private service was held with the Reverend Samuel Blanco Jr., officiating.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 14, 2019