McAllen - Lois Ellison was born on November 11, 1921. Lois (Malhoit) Ellison married Wayne Ellison on Jan. 16, 1943 in St. Mary's Church in Nashville, TN. Lois and Wayne had one daughter, Suzanne Ellison.Lois had the love and will to be a Gray Lady. The Gray Lady Service began in 1918 at the Walter Reed Army hospital in Washington, D.C. The gray Lady Service spread in the 1930s as health needs grew during the Depression. During World War II almost 50,000 women served as Gray Ladies in the military and other hospitals throughout the United States. After a time of service as a Gray Lady, Lois studied and worked as a beauty operator in Moweaqua, IL.Lois and her family eventually moved to McAllen, TX and she worked at the McAllen Public Library for mor than 34 years. She was a lovely wife and amorous mother, with values and principals, and sadly lost her husband Wayne on April 12, 2011. He had been in the Army and Air force during World War II. Her daughter, Suzanne, was a teacher for 34 years before becoming a convalescent and Lois took care of her until the last moment.Special thanks to the staff who took care of Lois and who all treated her as a family member: Tery, Laura, Carmen, Eneida, Rosie, Alma, Clementina, Nicky, and Maria. Also thanks for the great support of Superior Hospice: Sonya (CAN), Hector (RN), Kris, Alicia, Julie, Mayela (LVNs), Pablo Estrada, Sr. Lopez and to all friends for their prayers during this time.