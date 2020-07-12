McAllen, Texas - Lorenza "Lori" Guerrero, 72, passed away on July 7, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. She was a proud employee of McAllen Medical Center, having worked there for over 49 nurse, she served as a Registered Nurse / SANE Nurse. She previously served on the board of Mujeras Unidas. She was always there to lend a helping hand, putting her own needs last. Never once did she look for recognition for anything she did, and all that knew her, realized being a nurse fit perfectly with who she was.She was preceded in death by her father Rogelio Guerrero and a nephew Marco Antonio Guerrero.Lori is survived by her mother Maria Luisa Guerrero; siblings Juan (Antonia) Guerrero, Sr., Rogelio (Gloria) Guerrero Jr., Mario Luis Guerrero, Naomi Guerrero; as well as by a large extended family including numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 5-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, due to the current COVID situation crowd sizes are limited. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2pm at Valley Worship Center in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.