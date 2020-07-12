1/1
Lorenza "Lori" Guerrero
McAllen, Texas - Lorenza "Lori" Guerrero, 72, passed away on July 7, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. She was a proud employee of McAllen Medical Center, having worked there for over 49 nurse, she served as a Registered Nurse / SANE Nurse. She previously served on the board of Mujeras Unidas. She was always there to lend a helping hand, putting her own needs last. Never once did she look for recognition for anything she did, and all that knew her, realized being a nurse fit perfectly with who she was.

She was preceded in death by her father Rogelio Guerrero and a nephew Marco Antonio Guerrero.

Lori is survived by her mother Maria Luisa Guerrero; siblings Juan (Antonia) Guerrero, Sr., Rogelio (Gloria) Guerrero Jr., Mario Luis Guerrero, Naomi Guerrero; as well as by a large extended family including numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 5-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission, due to the current COVID situation crowd sizes are limited. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2pm at Valley Worship Center in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

July 9, 2020
In loving memory Lorenza Rest In Peace. It was a pleasure knowing you you were always with our family in time of sorrow and sadness. You will be missed. I know you are happily smiling cause you are in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our sincere condolences to all the Guerrero Family. Our prayers are for all of you.
Gilberto & Tules Garcia
July 9, 2020
May the sadness in the hearts of those she touched be filled by the happiness of her memories! donating to Mujeres Unidas on her name www.mujeresunidas.org
Francisco Torres
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Very sincere condolences to family and friends.
My wonderful RN nursing mentor has gone home. I have no words to express my deep sorrow. Our friendship goes back many years, which included working together, side by side, in the Emergency Room. She was an exceptionally wonderful, caring and gentle human being that provided professional nursing support and comfort to countless patients. Her skills saved many lives, as well.
I consider it a special privilege for me to have worked by her side in the E.R. I was a much better nurse because of her kind and gentle teachings. A great human being has gone home.
See you later, my dear friend.
Raul R. Lopez, RN
Friend
July 9, 2020
No words can express the sorrow that Loris passing has made She was the most amazing nurse and friend anyone could have known. She has touched and left a bit of herself in everyone that has known her or met her. She will be missed, love you my friend. Prayers and blessing to her family and friends.
wendy whitehouse
Coworker
