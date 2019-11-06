|
|
Alamo - Loretta F. Meier, 77, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her residence in Alamo.
Loretta was born in Buffalo, NY and became a permanent resident of Alamo over 15 years ago.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Meier of Alamo; three daughters, Kathy (Joseph) Shisler, Lisa Flack, both of North Collins, NY, Sandy (Van) Cary of West Seneca, NY; five grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, November 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, Heavenly Splendor Family Church in Alamo. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2019