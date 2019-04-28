Home

Lorin Ernest Best

Lorin Ernest Best Obituary
McCook - Lorin Ernest Best, 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence. He lived a full life, and was a trucker, tool pusher, farmer, as well as a life long rancher. He was active in the Free Masons.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lorin Edward Best and Lavanda Best.

Lorin is survived by his children Lorin Ernest Best Jr of Edinburg, TX, Robin Best Linville of Odessa, TX, Dottie (Zac Chesser) Best of Mullin, TX, Lori (Bud) Day of Mullin, TX, Louie Munoz of Karnes City, TX; grandchildren Savannah Lorin Best, Ricky Linville, Skeeter Munoz, Marina Munoz, Cheyenne McCullogh, Montana Day, Alexis Coston, Trenton Coston; and a great granddaughter Braylee Jewel Evans.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 28, 10am-2pm with a memorial service beginning at 2pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Cremation will follow.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
