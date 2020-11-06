1/1
Lorraine Crist
Magnolia, TX - Lorraine Crist died of natural causes on Monday, November 2, All Souls Day. She was 93 years old, an immigrant from Norway, the mother of four, and the wife of Bill Crist for more than 50 years. She was truly a loving and faithful person. She died peacefully in her sleep at home, just the way she wanted to go. She was a gifted seamstress, cook, singer, and creator of crafts of many kinds. She was a Deaconess in The First Christian Church in Edinburg, TX, a wonderful Sunday School teacher, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and she had great birthday parties for her children. She and her husband loved visiting elders in residential care facilities. Her faith and that of her husband gave those around her the strong faith foundation that guides their lives to this day. She is survived by three adult sons, Will Crist in Laguna Beach, California, Jerry Crist and Mark Crist in Magnolia, Texas, one sister, Claudine Daniels of Deville, Lousiana, and several grandchildren and nieces. Her husband, Bill, and their only daughter, Sharon Hoffpauir, died several years ago.

SERVICE: Graveside Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Houston National Cemetery , 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038

Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2020.
