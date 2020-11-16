Edinburg - Lourdes Elena Eslao, 87, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Lourdes was born in Batangas, Philippines where she raised her daughter Linda, and later immigrated to Edinburg, Texas.She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Eslao.Lourdes is survived by a daughter, Linda Eslao of Edinburg; three grandchildren, Rizaldy (Cathy) De Jesus of San Antonio, Reinier (Sue) De Jesus, Julie Rose (Luis) Hernandez, both of Edinburg; six great-grandchildren, Anizza De Jesus, Dylan De Jesus, Diego De Jesus, Thiago De Jesus, Julian Hernandez, Liliana Hernandez; and two siblings, Violeta (Domingo) Hernandez and Ruben (Pamela) Barroga.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. today Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Please contact Memorial Funeral Home for the service location. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.