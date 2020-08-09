Lourine Kotzur

Lourine Marie Kotara Kotzur passed away August 2, 2020.
Lourine was born in Cestohowa, TX on September 12, 1931 to Alex and Emilia Kotara. She married Ben Kotzur on October 19, 1949 (27 Years) and moved to McCook, Texas where she resided until her death. Being a farmer's wife, she tended to a range of activities each day from household to gardening and then running meals to the fields. She was a partner in Kotzur Farms with her sons from 1976 till her passing. Often, she became the parts courier when time was critical and tractors or combines were down. Lourine enjoyed her flower beds along with a vegetable garden, for most of her life. Starting work before the sun came up to well after it set wasn't uncommon.
Lourine loved her four boys but got the greatest joy out of being a grandmother and then a great grandma. Her house was never too full for her and you never told grandma you weren't hungry because you were going to eat anyway. Being a faithful Catholic all her life, she strived to live by the church. She overcame some major issues that challenged her life, including surviving breast cancer twice. She never gave up on God and her faith in the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alex & Emilia Kotara, and siblings, Sam, Barbara, Elenora & Theresa.
Lourine is survived by her four children, Richard (Kathy) Kotzur, Dennis (Debbie) Kotzur, Robert (Clo Ann Kotzur) & Dale (Nicole) Kotzur. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Tammie (Justin) Hartzog, Cindy Atkinson, Jackie (Florent Delesque) Kotzur, Brenda (Casey) Pritchard, Richard Jr. (Brittany) Kotzur, Rebecca Kotzur, Jerome (Krystal) Kotzur, Kayla (Justin) Boenker, Zachary Kotzur, Amanda Mason & Calista Hardeman and thirteen great-grandchildren with two on the way.
A private rosary and mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church followed by interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in McCook.
Pallbearers will be Richard Kotzur, Jr., Jerome Kotzur, Zachary Kotzur, Casey Prichard, Justin Hartzog & Justin Boenker.
Our family gives special thanks to her care-givers that made her final days as confortable as possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Driscoll Children's Hospital or the Halo House Foundation at the below listed addresses.
Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral of Mission, TX.
Driscoll Children's Hospital
S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Attn: Development Foundation orDriscollchildrens.org
Halo House Foundation
2940 Corder Street
Houston, Texas 77054
Or online at holahousefoundation.org