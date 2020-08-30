1/1
Lt. Mark Casey
Mission - Lt. Mark Casey, 73, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Born in Weslaco and formerly of McAllen, Mr. Casey had lived in Mission for over 25 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam. Mark had a 35-year career in law enforcement and retired from Mission Police Department.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Janis Lynn Casey; his second wife, Pilar Casey; and his mother, Jeanne Casey.

Mark is survived by five children, Brandi Jeanne (Sabrina) Duke, Lindsey Erin Casey, both of San Antonio, Heather Colleen (Aaron) Vela of Floresville, Christina (David) Douglas of Farmington, New Mexico, Chris Wayne Boetcher of Mission; seven grandchildren, Erin (Tim) Cantu, Justin (Clarissa) Vela, Suede Duke, Dominic Duke, Jessica Boetcher, Devin Button, Sienna Button; six great-grandchildren, Dominique, Erian, Rylee, Harlee, Taylor, and Heidi; and a brother, David Paul (Rae Varie) Casey of San Antonio.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Memorial Service Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
